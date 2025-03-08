Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Trading Down 13.9% – Here’s Why

Frontier Lithium Inc. (CVE:FL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 13.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.68. 673,890 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 401% from the average session volume of 134,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Frontier Lithium from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, January 17th.
Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,415 hectares comprising three mining leases and 1,258 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.
