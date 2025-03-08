Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) EVP Sells $1,296,360.00 in Stock

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) EVP John Harrobin sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $1,296,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,593.23. This trade represents a 31.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Up 0.1 %

Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $36.05 on Friday. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.31 and a twelve month high of $39.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tiptree Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,776,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $392,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 615,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,344,000 after buying an additional 49,778 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,230,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FYBR shares. Raymond James cut Frontier Communications Parent from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. New Street Research cut Frontier Communications Parent from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $35.31.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

