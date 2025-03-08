Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Takes $404,000 Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,170 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,520 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 489 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. GHE LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America raised Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.64.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $184.33 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $107.25 and a one year high of $207.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 52.41%. On average, analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This is a boost from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total transaction of $1,028,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,325,061.40. This represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $1,697,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,912,563.95. This represents a 5.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,900 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Stories

