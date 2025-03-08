Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Takes $217,000 Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 200.0% during the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Fox Advisors started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Melius cut Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.07.

Vertiv Price Performance

VRT stock opened at $85.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.47. The stock has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 66.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $62.40 and a one year high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.