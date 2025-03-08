Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 289 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 501.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,326,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,224,000 after buying an additional 3,607,802 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $132,980,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,336,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,915,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 788,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,812,000 after purchasing an additional 370,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

DLR opened at $149.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.87. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.54 and a 12-month high of $198.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a PE ratio of 92.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total value of $471,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.00.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

