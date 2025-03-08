Flutter Entertainment (FLUT) and Its Rivals Critical Analysis

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) is one of 120 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Flutter Entertainment to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.9% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Flutter Entertainment and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flutter Entertainment -6.86% -4.52% -1.85% Flutter Entertainment Competitors -138.86% -18.64% -3.29%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flutter Entertainment 0 0 18 1 3.05 Flutter Entertainment Competitors 1258 5050 11251 337 2.60

This is a summary of current recommendations for Flutter Entertainment and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Flutter Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $311.41, suggesting a potential upside of 25.56%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 25.90%. Given Flutter Entertainment’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Flutter Entertainment has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Flutter Entertainment and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Flutter Entertainment $14.05 billion -$1.22 billion 1,127.38 Flutter Entertainment Competitors $11.36 billion $2.53 billion -35,680.62

Flutter Entertainment has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Flutter Entertainment is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Flutter Entertainment beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting. In addition, it provides online poker, casino, and rummy. Further, it provides sports betting and gaming services through paddypower.com, betfair.com, sportsbet.com.au, tvg.com, us.betfair.com, fanduel.com, adjarabet.com, pokerstars.com, Skybet.com, tombola.com, sisal.com, and maxbet.rs websites under the FanDuel, Sky Betting & Gaming, Sportsbet, PokerStars, Paddy Power, Sisal, tombola, Betfair, MaxBet, TVG, Stardust, Junglee Games, and Adjarabet brands, as well as live poker tours and events. The company was formerly known as Paddy Power Betfair plc and changed its name to Flutter Entertainment plc in 2019. Flutter Entertainment plc was incorporated in 1958 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

