Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $3.50 price target on shares of Fluent and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Fluent Stock Performance

NASDAQ FLNT opened at $2.68 on Friday. Fluent has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $45.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.87.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $65.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.06 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 64.75%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fluent will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluent

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in Fluent during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. CacheTech Inc. bought a new position in Fluent during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fluent by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 19,238 shares during the period. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fluent during the fourth quarter worth about $576,000. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fluent by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 216,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

