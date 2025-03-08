First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.47 and traded as high as $39.00. First Capital shares last traded at $38.46, with a volume of 5,288 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Capital in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

First Capital Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.70 and a 200-day moving average of $33.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.52.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 20.54%.

First Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. First Capital’s payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Capital

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of First Capital by 5.0% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Capital by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,939 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Capital by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,319 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Capital by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 29,740 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 11.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Capital Company Profile

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

