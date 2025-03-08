First Atlantic Nickel (CVE:FAN) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

First Atlantic Nickel Corp. (CVE:FAN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.23 and traded as high as C$0.29. First Atlantic Nickel shares last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 307,650 shares trading hands.
First Atlantic Nickel Trading Up 3.6 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.62 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.17.
First Atlantic Nickel Company Profile
First Atlantic Nickel Corp. engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, silver, cobalt, gold, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned option to acquire TL Nickel Project located in the Churchill Province of Labrador, Canada.
