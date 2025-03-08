Financial Stocks To Research – March 5th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, iShares Bitcoin Trust, Fiserv, Coinbase Global, and Bank of America are the five Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares issued by companies operating in the financial sector, such as banks, insurance companies, and investment firms. They represent an ownership stake in these institutions, giving investors exposure to the financial industry’s performance through potential dividends and capital gains. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ SQQQ traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.76. 50,986,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,458,211. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.78. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $64.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

NASDAQ:IBIT traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.63. 26,126,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,083,738. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.03. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $61.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IBIT

Fiserv (FISV)

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $13.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.92. 4,323,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.08 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FISV

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $212.47. 4,064,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,155,703. Coinbase Global has a one year low of $146.12 and a one year high of $349.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $265.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COIN

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

BAC traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.92. The company had a trading volume of 20,539,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,665,687. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $34.15 and a 12 month high of $48.08. The company has a market cap of $318.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Read More