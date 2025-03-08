Financial Review: Earlyworks (NASDAQ:ELWS) versus OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Earlyworks shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Earlyworks has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Earlyworks and OBIC Co.,Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Earlyworks N/A N/A N/A OBIC Co.,Ltd. 52.98% 15.52% 13.63%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Earlyworks $349.39 million 0.02 -$2.13 million N/A N/A OBIC Co.,Ltd. $772.95 million 15.40 $400.25 million N/A N/A

This table compares Earlyworks and OBIC Co.,Ltd.”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than Earlyworks.

Summary

OBIC Co.,Ltd. beats Earlyworks on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Earlyworks

Earlyworks Co., Ltd operates as a blockchain-based technology company in Japan. The company builds products, deliver services, and develop solutions based on its proprietary Grid Ledger System to leverage blockchain technology in various business settings, including advertisement tracking, online visitor management, and sales of non-fungible tokens. It also provides software and system development services; consulting and solution services; blockchain system solution planning; and proposal, design, and development planning services. The company serves the information technology, shipping, real estate, entertainment, cosmetics, and chemical products sectors. Earlyworks Co., Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

About OBIC Co.,Ltd.

OBIC Co.,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. It offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses. The company also provides system support services, including system operation support and maintenance, and hardware maintenance. In addition, it offers office automation services, such as sale of package software, and peripheral equipment and supplies, as well as engages in processing of printed materials. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

