Financial Contrast: E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) & SolarBank (NASDAQ:SUUN)

SolarBank (NASDAQ:SUUN – Get Free Report) and E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SolarBank and E.On”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarBank $52.15 million 2.29 -$2.56 million ($0.22) -16.77 E.On $101.39 billion 0.36 $559.55 million $1.85 7.61

E.On has higher revenue and earnings than SolarBank. SolarBank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than E.On, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarBank 0 0 1 0 3.00 E.On 0 0 1 1 3.50

This is a summary of recent ratings for SolarBank and E.On, as reported by MarketBeat.

SolarBank currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 62.60%. Given SolarBank’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe SolarBank is more favorable than E.On.

Profitability

This table compares SolarBank and E.On’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarBank -10.64% -15.19% -6.41% E.On 2.20% 7.45% 1.43%

Summary

E.On beats SolarBank on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SolarBank

SolarBank Corporation operates as an independent renewable and clean energy project developer and asset operator in Canada and the United States. The company engages in the site origination, development, financing, engineering, procurement, construction, operation, maintenance, and asset management of solar photovoltaic power generation projects. It offers solar energy solutions in the areas of behind-the-meter solar power plants, electricity grid connected community solar gardens, and utility scale solar farms. The company was formerly known as Abundant Solar Energy Inc. and changed its name to SolarBank Corporation in October 2022. SolarBank Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services. The Customer Solutions segment supplies power, gas, and heat, as well as with products and services that enhance energy efficiency to residential, small and medium-sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial, sales partners, and public entities. Additionally, it provides SmartSim, a software solution that allows renewable gases to be fed into gas grids; gas quality tracking solutions; GasPro, a mobile gas sample collector; metering solutions; and GasCalc, a software that calculates natural gases, LNG, and biogases properties. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

