Financial Comparison: Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Trump Media & Technology Group has a beta of 5.23, meaning that its stock price is 423% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Match Group has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Trump Media & Technology Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Trump Media & Technology Group and Match Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trump Media & Technology Group -11,076.68% -70.26% -66.62% Match Group 15.84% -574.22% 12.68%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trump Media & Technology Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Match Group 0 15 9 0 2.38

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group and Match Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Match Group has a consensus target price of $37.68, indicating a potential upside of 15.50%. Given Match Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Match Group is more favorable than Trump Media & Technology Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trump Media & Technology Group and Match Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trump Media & Technology Group $3.62 million 1,368.26 -$400.86 million N/A N/A Match Group $3.48 billion 2.35 $551.28 million $2.02 16.15

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than Trump Media & Technology Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.3% of Trump Media & Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of Match Group shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Trump Media & Technology Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Match Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Match Group beats Trump Media & Technology Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trump Media & Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. operates as a social media and technology company. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

About Match Group

(Get Free Report)

Match Group, Inc. engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.