Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD Sells 3,165 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD cut its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,165 shares during the period. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 6,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $100.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.28. The company has a market capitalization of $162.55 billion, a PE ratio of 101.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.65. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.89 and a 1 year high of $227.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Argus set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Roth Capital set a $140.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.