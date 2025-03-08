Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD Makes New Investment in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Service Co. International by 1.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in Service Co. International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SCI shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Service Co. International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In other news, Director Tony Coelho sold 6,500 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $515,385.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,674.96. The trade was a 12.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Service Co. International Trading Up 1.3 %

Service Co. International stock opened at $80.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. Service Co. International has a one year low of $67.19 and a one year high of $89.37.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 12.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.06%.

Service Co. International Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

Featured Articles

