Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 360,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,778,000 after buying an additional 95,234 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,135,000 after buying an additional 67,472 shares during the last quarter. Strategent Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $416,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,382,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $578.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $575.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $599.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $588.75. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $496.30 and a one year high of $616.22.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

