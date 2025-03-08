EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) CEO Sells 80,000 Shares of Stock

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $2,996,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,341.40. The trade was a 22.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
EVERTEC Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of EVERTEC stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $37.24. The company had a trading volume of 368,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,232. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.89. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $40.67.
EVERTEC Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 11.56%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
EVTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised EVERTEC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Susquehanna raised shares of EVERTEC from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of EVERTEC in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on EVTC
EVERTEC Company Profile
EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than EVERTEC
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Is Myers Industries Poised for a Breakout?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Is BigBear.ai’s 25% Plunge a False Alarm or Fire Sale?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Broadcom Confirmed Its AI Outlook: Stock to Hit New Highs Soon
Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.