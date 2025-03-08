Ethos Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Ethos Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 88.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,829,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,518,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 342.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 24,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 19,227 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 17,304.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James downgraded CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.89.

Shares of CBRE opened at $130.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.67. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.24 and a 1 year high of $147.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 2.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

