Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Acquired by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,463,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $391,442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 19.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 54,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 226,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,555,000 after purchasing an additional 31,008 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $61.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.28 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.11. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.63 and a 1-year high of $141.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.15). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. OTR Global raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $6,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,881,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,276,617.60. This trade represents a 5.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Featured Articles

