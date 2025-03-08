Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Announces $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 10th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share on Monday, March 24th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th.

Shares of TSE:EFX opened at C$10.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$13.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.19. Enerflex has a fifty-two week low of C$6.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.22.

In other Enerflex news, Director Joanne Linette Cox acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.65 per share, with a total value of C$34,115.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,920 shares of company stock valued at $38,874. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EFX shares. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.97.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

