Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.14 ($0.00). Empyrean Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00), with a volume of 200,344,578 shares traded.

Empyrean Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -174.21. The company has a market cap of £5.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.18.

About Empyrean Energy

Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of energy resource projects. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 8.5% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100 kilometer square in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.

