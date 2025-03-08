eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

EHTH has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on eHealth from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.38.

Shares of EHTH stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. eHealth has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $11.36. The company has a market capitalization of $243.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $315.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.47 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 7.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that eHealth will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sona Asset Management US LLC acquired a new position in eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,199,000. Findell Capital Management LLC grew its position in eHealth by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Findell Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,906,000 after acquiring an additional 193,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in eHealth by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 404,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 183,956 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $1,383,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in eHealth by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 277,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 128,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.

