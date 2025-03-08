Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd cut its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 205,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,441 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $15,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 40,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 32,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $70.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $96.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 72.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $852,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,301.36. The trade was a 26.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $34,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,475.64. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,739 shares of company stock worth $2,799,104 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Stories

