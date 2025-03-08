Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases New Shares in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 158,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,946,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.09% of Essential Properties Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 168,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 154,410 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 15,298 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 244,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,347,000 after acquiring an additional 51,196 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $32.29 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $34.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.64 and its 200-day moving average is $32.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 45.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.295 dividend. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 103.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EPRT shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.50 to $33.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EPRT

Insider Transactions at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In related news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $406,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 178,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,817,663.90. This represents a 6.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.