Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases 98,515 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 2,649.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 98,515 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 385.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 506.8% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 66,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 55,232 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $503,000. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 391.4% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 484,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,730,000 after buying an additional 386,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 508.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 152,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after buying an additional 127,568 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 88,095 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total value of $4,809,106.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,686,430.68. This trade represents a 15.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $222,106.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,792.03. This represents a 10.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,993 shares of company stock worth $7,538,068 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSCO opened at $56.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.70. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $48.30 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The stock has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.84). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.10%.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.22.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

