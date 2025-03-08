Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases 39,095 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,882 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,095 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $354,000. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,480,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 265,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $659,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

NYSE RF opened at $22.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.90 and a 200-day moving average of $24.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $27.96.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on RF. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

