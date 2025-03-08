E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 200 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,744 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,180,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,556 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,279,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 53,294 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Stock Performance

TPR opened at $75.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.29. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.23 and a 1 year high of $90.85.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.30. Tapestry had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 40.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 21,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,772,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,985 shares in the company, valued at $14,866,740. This represents a 10.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 25,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $2,226,929.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,688,570.72. This represents a 14.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,537 shares of company stock worth $5,730,589. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Tapestry from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Tapestry from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Redburn Atlantic raised Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Tapestry from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tapestry from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.53.

About Tapestry

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Articles

