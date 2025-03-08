E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,707 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 812 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $140.04 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.21 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.33. The company has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 17.80%. Research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.34%.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $234,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,888,935.22. This trade represents a 5.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total transaction of $122,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,443,198.48. This represents a 3.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,428,645 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.78.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

