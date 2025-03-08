Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG) Announces $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 10th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0133 per share on Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th.

Dynacor Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TSE:DNG opened at C$5.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$160.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.09. Dynacor Group has a 12 month low of C$4.00 and a 12 month high of C$6.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get Dynacor Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynacor Group

In other Dynacor Group news, Senior Officer Daniel Misiano purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$27,500.00. Company insiders own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

Dynacor Group Company Profile

Dynacor, with 27 years of experience, is a Canadian-based dividend-paying industrial gold ore processor. The corporation is engaged in gold production by processing ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. Dynacor operates in Peru, where its management and processing teams have decades of experience working with ASM miners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynacor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynacor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.