Dynacor Group Inc. (DNG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on March 19th

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 10th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0133 per share on Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th.

Dynacor Group Stock Up 0.6 %

DNG stock opened at C$5.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of C$160.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.09. Dynacor Group has a 1-year low of C$4.00 and a 1-year high of C$6.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Misiano purchased 5,000 shares of Dynacor Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,500.00. 18.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dynacor Group

Dynacor, with 27 years of experience, is a Canadian-based dividend-paying industrial gold ore processor. The corporation is engaged in gold production by processing ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. Dynacor operates in Peru, where its management and processing teams have decades of experience working with ASM miners.

