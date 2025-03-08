DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Acquired by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1,370.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 11,124 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 13,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 16,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DD stock opened at $78.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.30. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.29 and a 52 week high of $90.06. The stock has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.33.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. Research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 98.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DD. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

