Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) Stock Price Up 8.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG – Get Free Report) rose 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.67. Approximately 156,319 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 212,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.77 price target on Doubleview Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.41. The company has a market cap of C$152.76 million, a PE ratio of -96.99 and a beta of 1.27.

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with nine mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,561.43 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property that comprise 6 mineral claims, which covers an area of approximately 4,224.34 hectares situated in Omineca district, British Columbia.

