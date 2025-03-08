Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 1,369 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock opened at $529.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $548.23 and its 200 day moving average is $538.68. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $453.90 and a 52 week high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

