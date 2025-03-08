Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Raises Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 12.2 %

Shares of IEFA opened at $78.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.28. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

