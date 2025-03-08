Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,288,912,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 15,337.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,549,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,577,000 after buying an additional 2,532,669 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,174,000 after buying an additional 1,672,314 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $239,161,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,438.5% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,133,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,707 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $174.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.48. The stock has a market cap of $272.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.90. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $154.12 and a 12 month high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

