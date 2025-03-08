Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $6.85 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 58.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,471 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $205.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.69. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $191.34 and a one year high of $244.98. The company has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

