Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Grows Stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,170 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Workiva by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,165,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,570,000 after buying an additional 140,310 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Workiva by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,597,000 after buying an additional 35,029 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Workiva by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 728,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,629,000 after buying an additional 86,746 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Workiva by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 559,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,316,000 after buying an additional 92,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Workiva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,894,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva Stock Performance

Shares of WK stock opened at $85.89 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.47 and a 52-week high of $116.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.36 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Workiva from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Workiva from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Workiva from $120.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James raised Workiva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Workiva from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.57.

View Our Latest Report on WK

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 10,421 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $890,266.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,688.14. The trade was a 14.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 4,115 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.72, for a total value of $352,737.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 103,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,872,791.48. This trade represents a 3.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,633. Insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Profile

(Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.