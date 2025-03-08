Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys Shares of 56,952 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,270,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,495,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,838,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,466 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,510,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 157.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,637,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,695 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,644.5% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 874,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,224,000 after purchasing an additional 859,605 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU opened at $62.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.23. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $55.27 and a 1-year high of $63.81.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

