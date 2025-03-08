Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys 907 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,201 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 644,017 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $61,948,000 after purchasing an additional 27,806 shares during the period. M&G PLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $1,250,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,017 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $105.58 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $83.91 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $190.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,870.70. This trade represents a 15.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Prescient Securities reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.64.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

