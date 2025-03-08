Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires 51 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $9,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.44.

International Business Machines Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $261.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $242.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $241.29 and its 200-day moving average is $226.20. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $162.62 and a 1 year high of $265.72.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 104.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. This represents a 37.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.