DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) Trading 12.4% Higher – What’s Next?

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 12.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.71 and last traded at $0.67. Approximately 159,589 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 165,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The company has a market cap of $71.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. operates as a interior construction company in Canada. Its ICE software provides the industrialized construction system to design, visualize, organize, configure, and install the job. The company offers interior solutions to doors, casework, timber, electrical, networks, access floors, solid, glass, combination, leaf folding, and headwalls.

