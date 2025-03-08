Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Sold by Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC

Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 32.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,759,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,066 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,944,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,595 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,553,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,156,000 after purchasing an additional 56,725 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,530,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,197,000 after buying an additional 250,920 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,463,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,488,000 after buying an additional 26,011 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

DFAE opened at $26.36 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $28.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.19. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.64.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

