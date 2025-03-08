Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.16 and traded as high as C$7.52. Dexterra Group shares last traded at C$7.35, with a volume of 17,461 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on DXT. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$467.75 million, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.16.

In other Dexterra Group news, Director Mary Garden bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,971.00. 51.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

