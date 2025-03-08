Destination Wealth Management Buys New Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 725.0% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total transaction of $2,720,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,370,654.28. This trade represents a 44.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,058.54, for a total transaction of $481,635.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,204,200.58. This represents a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,351 shares of company stock valued at $20,050,076 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Trading Down 1.9 %

NOW opened at $850.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,017.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $983.88. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $637.99 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,210.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,230.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,129.72.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

