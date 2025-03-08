Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Down 2.4% – Here’s Why

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $93.00 and last traded at $94.94. Approximately 2,030,980 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 8,702,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.24.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DELL

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $59,750,657.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,059,962.61. This trade represents a 38.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,600. This trade represents a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 825,662 shares of company stock worth $100,414,453. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,530.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.