Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Trading Down 6.1% – Should You Sell?

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.00 and last traded at $31.00. Approximately 640 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLVHF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Delivery Hero to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Delivery Hero from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Delivery Hero Stock Performance

About Delivery Hero

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.69.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 70 countries in Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Latin America. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

