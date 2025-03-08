Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Trading Up 22.6% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN – Get Free Report) rose 22.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 640,389 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 279% from the average daily volume of 168,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
Defense Metals Trading Down 5.3 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.62 million, a P/E ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98.
About Defense Metals
Defense Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.
