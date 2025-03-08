Davis Selected Advisers Sells 760 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Davis Selected Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers owned about 0.10% of Terreno Realty worth $6,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 2,381.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 176.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 6,580.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Terreno Realty by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period.

TRNO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.36.

Shares of TRNO opened at $68.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.26 and its 200 day moving average is $64.06. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $53.78 and a 12-month high of $71.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.91.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.24. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 48.18% and a return on equity of 5.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.08%.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

