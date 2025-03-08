Davis Selected Advisers Sells 390 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2025

Davis Selected Advisers reduced its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVBFree Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $12,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 312.5% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of AVB stock opened at $218.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.00. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.40 and a 1-year high of $239.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.81 and a 200 day moving average of $223.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVBGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.03). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 37.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $247.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $244.00 to $241.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.