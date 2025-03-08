Davis Selected Advisers Sells 1,868 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Davis Selected Advisers lessened its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,487 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in SAP were worth $24,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,246,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,347,422,000 after buying an additional 1,866,468 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,023,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,668,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,118,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,260,137,000 after buying an additional 403,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,195,000.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $276.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.12. The firm has a market cap of $339.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.32, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $175.08 and a 52-week high of $293.70.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 9.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.83.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

